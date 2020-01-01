Menu
2012 Fiat 500

98,861 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Pop

2012 Fiat 500

Pop

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 6266286
  2. 6266286
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

98,861KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6266286
  Stock #: 408276
  VIN: 3C3CFFAR9CT112383

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 408276
  Mileage 98,861 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Tilt Steering Column
Rear window wiper w/washer
Aux 12V pwr outlet
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
Electric pwr steering
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Locking glove box
Driver seat memory
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
aux audio input jack
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags
1.4L 16-valve I4 multi-air engine

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-XXXX

204-615-6979

