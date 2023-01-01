$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2012 Ford E250
2012 Ford E250
E-250 Commercial
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
187,564KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10023087
- Stock #: 1309
- VIN: 1ftne2ew5cda36599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 1309
- Mileage 187,564 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
2012 Ford Ecoline E250 Cargo Van
- 4.6L V8
- 187,564 KMs
- Clean Carfax - No Collisions
- Local MB unit
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4