Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford E250

187,564 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2012 Ford E250

2012 Ford E250

E-250 Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford E250

E-250 Commercial

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1685726176
  2. 1685726192
  3. 1685726204
  4. 1685726216
  5. 1685726234
  6. 1685726242
  7. 1685726250
  8. 1685726258
  9. 1685726272
  10. 1685726281
  11. 1685726288
  12. 1685726298
  13. 1685726307
  14. 1685726314
  15. 1685726322
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,564KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023087
  • Stock #: 1309
  • VIN: 1ftne2ew5cda36599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1309
  • Mileage 187,564 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

2012 Ford Ecoline E250 Cargo Van 

- 4.6L V8

- 187,564 KMs

- Clean Carfax - No Collisions

- Local MB unit

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2012 Ford E250
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 180,667 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Keystone PASSPO...
 0 KM
$29,499 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory