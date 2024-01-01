$13,988+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
E-250
2012 Ford Econoline
E-250
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
238,931KM
Used
VIN 1FTNE2EW1CDA64478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # E41097
- Mileage 238,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.73
Interior
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Seating
Upholstery: Vinyl
Convenience
Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel: tilt
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Antenna type: mast
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Rear spring type: leaf
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Driver seat manual adjustments
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Alternator: 120 amps
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Wheels: steel
Wheel covers: full
Floor material: rubber/vinyl
Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out
Total speakers: 2
Front suspension type: twin I-beam
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: barn
Side mirror adjustments: manual / manual telescoping
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2012 Ford Econoline