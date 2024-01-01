Menu
2012 Ford Econoline

238,931 KM

Details Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline

E-250

2012 Ford Econoline

E-250

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

238,931KM
Used
VIN 1FTNE2EW1CDA64478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # E41097
  • Mileage 238,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.73

Interior

Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
ashtray

Seating

Upholstery: Vinyl

Convenience

Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel: tilt
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Antenna type: mast
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Rear spring type: leaf
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Driver seat manual adjustments
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Alternator: 120 amps
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Wheels: steel
Wheel covers: full
Floor material: rubber/vinyl
Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out
Total speakers: 2
Front suspension type: twin I-beam
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: barn
Side mirror adjustments: manual / manual telescoping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

2012 Ford Econoline