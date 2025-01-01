$11,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
E-250 Extended
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 4587
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2012 Ford E-250 Extended Length Cargo,4.6L, RWD, 195 000KM
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES
2 PASSENGER
8 CYLINDER
AM/FM/RADIO
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
AND MORE!
Asking $11 999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
Vehicle Features
