2012 Ford Edge

Listing ID: 8008821

8008821 Stock #: P1200

P1200 VIN: 2FMDK3JC3CBA13894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1200

Mileage 214,543 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Sunglasses holder Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Exterior Rear Spoiler Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear Split 3 2 Retained Accessory Power 10 Keypad Entry Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar door pockets speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Dash trim: alloy Grille color: chrome Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Antenna type: mast Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Hill holder control Power outlet(s): 12V Rear brake width: 1.1 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Wheels: painted aluminum Auxiliary audio input: jack Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Side mirror type: spotter mirror Upholstery: premium cloth Front wipers: speed sensitive Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Front brake width: 1.1 Front brake diameter: 11.7 Axle ratio: 3.16 variable intermittent Rear wiper: dual speed Window defogger: rear Rear seat power adjustments Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc reclining wiper activated with washer low oil level auto on cargo tie-down anchors and hooks 4 total

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

