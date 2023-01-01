Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Edge

115,147 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Edge

2012 Ford Edge

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

  1. 9962849
  2. 9962849
  3. 9962849
  4. 9962849
  5. 9962849
  6. 9962849
  7. 9962849
  8. 9962849
  9. 9962849
  10. 9962849
  11. 9962849
  12. 9962849
  13. 9962849
  14. 9962849
  15. 9962849
  16. 9962849
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,147KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9962849
  • Stock #: 7557
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK9CBA75121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 7557
  • Mileage 115,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical Specs:
Engine Type Gas
Transmission 6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type All wheel drive
Cylinders V6
Base engine size 3.7 L
Total Seating 5

Power & Towing:
Horsepower 305 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque 280 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Max Towing Capacity 2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity 909 lbs.

Advanced Features:
Heated Seating
AUX Input
AM?FM Radio
A/C
Heat
Dual Climate Control
Leather Interior

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nott Auto Corp

2023 Lexus RX350H
3,568 KM
$79,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ferrari Califor...
 15,500 KM
$209,980 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 435i xDrive...
 132,674 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nott Auto Corp

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-6688

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory