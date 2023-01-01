2012 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10557903

10557903 Stock #: 10761.0

10761.0 VIN: 1FMCU9D74CKB59489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10761.0

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Entertainment System Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.