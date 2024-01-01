$12,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10869.0
- Mileage 156,906 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Escape, Only 156,000 kms, Really nice condition, Tuxedo Black Exterior, Black leather interior, heated power seats, Bluetooth, Lots of features, Remote Start, Power seats, Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $12,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA DP# 9491
More inventory From Westside Sales
Westside Sales
204-488-3793