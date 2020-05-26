+ taxes & licensing
Winnipeg, MB
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
