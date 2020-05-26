Menu
2012 Ford Escape

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

  • Listing ID: 5037030
  • Stock #: LW232664A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG7CKB46137
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DG7CKB46137.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

