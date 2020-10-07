Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

130,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

2012 FORD ESCAPE XLT*FWD*CLEAN TITLE*GREAT SHAPE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

2012 FORD ESCAPE XLT*FWD*CLEAN TITLE*GREAT SHAPE

Location

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

  1. 6007809
  2. 6007809
  3. 6007809
  4. 6007809
  5. 6007809
  6. 6007809
  7. 6007809
  8. 6007809
  9. 6007809
  10. 6007809
  11. 6007809
  12. 6007809
  13. 6007809
  14. 6007809
  15. 6007809
  16. 6007809
  17. 6007809
  18. 6007809
  19. 6007809
  20. 6007809
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6007809
  • Stock #: CCI002297
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D74CKB58810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black (59)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CCI002297
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2012 Ford Escape XLT is a well shaped cross-over SUV and clean cut inside and out. Ideal commuter with enough thrust to carry a full load of people plus cargo. Exceptionally cost efficient thanks to its fuel economy estimates. It offers a great deal of dependability and comfort. It includes all power features, Mykey system(inc.) Top speed limiter, Audio volume limiter, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Satellite radio, and much more. Powered by a 2.5 Litre V6 engine generating 171 horsepower and mated with a 6 speed automatic Fwd transmission that is more refined than ever providing very smooth shifting extracting better fuel economy. The 2012 Ford escape is definitely a vehicle that you can rely on. Fit enough to meet any standards and is built to last.


Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
glove box
Rear cargo area light
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Black roof rack w/crossbars
Automatic Headlamps
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Pwr windows
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Battery Saver
Message Centre
Black door handles
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Centre dome light w/map lights
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
Body-colour liftgate garnish
Moulded-in-colour register bezels
Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011)
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011)
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011)
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime
Rear window defroster (2011)
Driver/front passenger side map pockets
Painted shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
Child safety rear door locks (2011)
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders, storage w/removable bin
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, head restraints
(2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row, (1) in 2nd row
2.5L I4 ENGINE
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
4-wheel independent suspension (2011)
4.13 final drive ratio (REQ: 443 Manual Trans)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Citicar Canada

2013 Ford Edge 2013 ...
 115,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Rang...
 146,500 KM
$21,899 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Odyssey 2...
 188,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

Call Dealer

1-888-553-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-553-9213

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory