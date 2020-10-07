+ taxes & licensing
Certified 2012 Ford Escape XLT is a well shaped cross-over SUV and clean cut inside and out. Ideal commuter with enough thrust to carry a full load of people plus cargo. Exceptionally cost efficient thanks to its fuel economy estimates. It offers a great deal of dependability and comfort. It includes all power features, Mykey system(inc.) Top speed limiter, Audio volume limiter, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Satellite radio, and much more. Powered by a 2.5 Litre V6 engine generating 171 horsepower and mated with a 6 speed automatic Fwd transmission that is more refined than ever providing very smooth shifting extracting better fuel economy. The 2012 Ford escape is definitely a vehicle that you can rely on. Fit enough to meet any standards and is built to last.
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
