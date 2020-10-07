2012 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Day/night rearview mirror glove box Rear cargo area light Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Black roof rack w/crossbars Safety Automatic Headlamps 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Power Options Pwr windows Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Trim Chrome grille w/body-colour lower

Additional Features Battery Saver Message Centre Black door handles Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Centre dome light w/map lights Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror Body-colour liftgate garnish Moulded-in-colour register bezels Moulded-in-colour inner door handles Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011) Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011) Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011) Ice Blue lit gauge cluster Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime Rear window defroster (2011) Driver/front passenger side map pockets Painted shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor Child safety rear door locks (2011) Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders, storage w/removable bin 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, head restraints (2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row, (1) in 2nd row 2.5L I4 ENGINE MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute 4-wheel independent suspension (2011) 4.13 final drive ratio (REQ: 443 Manual Trans)

