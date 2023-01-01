Menu
2012 Ford Escape

76,206 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,206KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793966
  • Stock #: 5983A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG5CKA11086

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 76,206 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

