2012 Ford F-150

206,510 KM

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

13117190

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,510KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF3CFC84380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,510 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCab – $10,990 + tax
Mileage: 206,510 km | Carfax Available!

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

LEGENDARY 5.0L V8 POWER – PROVEN 4X4 RELIABILITY!

Looking for a dependable work truck with serious capability? This 2012 F-150 XLT SuperCab delivers legendary 5.0L V8 power, true 4x4 traction, and the durability that has made F-150 America's best-selling truck for decades.

Key Features:
✅ 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT engine – 360 HP and 380 lb-ft of torque
✅ 4x4 SuperCab (145" wheelbase) – Extended cab with extra storage + 6.5' bed
✅ Strong towing capacity – Haul trailers, boats, equipment with confidence
✅ 6-speed automatic – Reliable, smooth shifting
✅ Clean cloth interior – Comfortable seating with rear jump seats
✅ Power windows, locks, mirrors – All the convenience features
✅ Fog lights, running boards, cruise control
✅ Safety certified – Inspected and road-ready
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report

Perfect For:
🔨 Contractors needing reliable work transportation
🚛 Small businesses requiring towing and hauling
🏕️ Outdoor enthusiasts with trailers or toys
❄️ Winnipeg winters – proven 4x4 capability
💰 Budget-conscious buyers wanting V8 power

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Proven V8 4x4 trucks at this price don't last, serious buyers only!

#FordF150 #XLT #4x4 #V8Power #SuperCab #WorkTruck #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #SafetyCertified

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 366,241 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE-1 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE-1 152,372 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4DR for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4DR 275,677 KM $4,990 + tax & lic

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2012 Ford F-150