$10,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,510 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCab – $10,990 + tax
Mileage: 206,510 km | Carfax Available!
LEGENDARY 5.0L V8 POWER – PROVEN 4X4 RELIABILITY!
Looking for a dependable work truck with serious capability? This 2012 F-150 XLT SuperCab delivers legendary 5.0L V8 power, true 4x4 traction, and the durability that has made F-150 America's best-selling truck for decades.
Key Features:
✅ 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT engine – 360 HP and 380 lb-ft of torque
✅ 4x4 SuperCab (145" wheelbase) – Extended cab with extra storage + 6.5' bed
✅ Strong towing capacity – Haul trailers, boats, equipment with confidence
✅ 6-speed automatic – Reliable, smooth shifting
✅ Clean cloth interior – Comfortable seating with rear jump seats
✅ Power windows, locks, mirrors – All the convenience features
✅ Fog lights, running boards, cruise control
✅ Safety certified – Inspected and road-ready
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report
Perfect For:
🔨 Contractors needing reliable work transportation
🚛 Small businesses requiring towing and hauling
🏕️ Outdoor enthusiasts with trailers or toys
❄️ Winnipeg winters – proven 4x4 capability
💰 Budget-conscious buyers wanting V8 power
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
Proven V8 4x4 trucks at this price don't last, serious buyers only!
#FordF150 #XLT #4x4 #V8Power #SuperCab #WorkTruck #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #SafetyCertified
