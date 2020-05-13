Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT BFG K02 Tires! Magnoflow Exhaust & Lift Kit!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

XLT BFG K02 Tires! Magnoflow Exhaust & Lift Kit!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 5023002
  2. 5023002
  3. 5023002
  4. 5023002
  5. 5023002
  6. 5023002
  7. 5023002
  8. 5023002
  9. 5023002
  10. 5023002
  11. 5023002
  12. 5023002
  13. 5023002
  14. 5023002
  15. 5023002
  16. 5023002
  17. 5023002
  18. 5023002
  19. 5023002
  20. 5023002
  21. 5023002
  22. 5023002
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5023002
  • Stock #: 10110.0
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1CFB60043
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Super Clean! BFG K02 Lift Kit! Magnaflow Exhaust! XTR Tow Packahe 5.0L V8 Rural trade!! 4x4 Local Manitoba Truck with no major accident claims. Lots of Service History! Very Well cared for. 4x4 XLT EXT. Cab! Fully Loaded, Remote Start! with all the options you need and want!, Great set of conveniences, AC Tilt Cruise, Power windows and locks, Trailer Hitch, , 17wheels with with Newer tires. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... A Carproof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this great truck for a test drive. With this mileage and condition it is Very fairly priced at $14,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees! $14,950 includes a 3 month powertrain warranty. Additional warranty available at a very reasonable price.

Interested? Were here to serve you. Call us at 204 488-3793, email, or see more of our dealerships browse our website. We're located at 1461 Waverly street R3T 0P7 on the West side of Waverley just south of Mcgillivray Boulevard between Clarence and Chevrier , Just look for our red white and Blue flags and you have found south Winnipeg's friendliest used car dealer. For your protection a variety of Lubrico warranties are available.
Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM

Check out our Instagram @westsidesale

Call (204) 488-3793 or TEXT (204)514-1461
DP#9491
Check us out on instagram @westsidesale or like us on facebook @westsideonwaverley

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 141,088 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Buick LaCrosse ...
 113,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Freestar S...
 110,100 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory