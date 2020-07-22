Menu
2012 Ford F-150

91,299 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2012 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5692926
  • Stock #: P3385A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET6CFB89191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P3385A
  • Mileage 91,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

