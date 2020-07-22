2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

