Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

205,980 KM

Details Description Features

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

205,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6811676
  • Stock #: F3WHGG
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8CFC13295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3WHGG
  • Mileage 205,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Reading Lamps-Front
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 190,500 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 178,051 KM
$10,997 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 FX4
 205,980 KM
$18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory