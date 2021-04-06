2012 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2012 FORD F150 PLATINUM !!!
Prairie Vehicle history!!! 5.0-litre V8. Almost every option Imaginable!!! REMOTE START, LEATHER HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, 2nd ROW HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA w/ rear sensors, BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, SONY Premium Audio Sound System, 2 Position MEMORY SEAT, SUNROOF, 4X4, Keyless ENTRY, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 188,916 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
