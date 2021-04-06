Menu
2012 Ford F-150

188,915 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

PLATINUM

PLATINUM

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,915KM
Used
  • Stock #: 1064
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5CFA31600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,915 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2012 FORD F150 PLATINUM !!!

Prairie Vehicle history!!! 5.0-litre V8. Almost every option Imaginable!!! REMOTE START, LEATHER HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, 2nd ROW HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA w/ rear sensors, BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, SONY Premium Audio Sound System, 2 Position MEMORY SEAT, SUNROOF, 4X4, Keyless ENTRY, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 188,916 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

