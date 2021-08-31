Menu
2012 Ford F-150

111,010 KM

Details

$22,263

+ tax & licensing
$22,263

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT | Locally Owned & Serviced | 4WD | 5.0L V8 | Remote Start | Hitch & Wiring | Trailer Brake Pkg |

2012 Ford F-150

XLT | Locally Owned & Serviced | 4WD | 5.0L V8 | Remote Start | Hitch & Wiring | Trailer Brake Pkg |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$22,263

+ taxes & licensing

111,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7990392
  Stock #: F4B7BB
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF1CKE39760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4B7BB
  • Mileage 111,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Low Kilometres! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Factory Remote Start
Rearview Camera
7 Pin Hitch & Wiring
Trailer Brake Package
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
(2) front tow hooks
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
Upgraded springs
8' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Stereo
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Black door handles
Black tailgate handle
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
SPEED CONTROL
Remote Start System
glove box
Front air conditioning
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
Manual air conditioning
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire
Split Front Bench Seats
Overdrive Switch
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

