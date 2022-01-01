Menu
2012 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

FX4 LONG BOX LOADED

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

Used
  Listing ID: 8135920
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFB76317

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2012 FORD F150 FX4 CREW CAB LONG BOX LOADED 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 182,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), heated leather seating FRONT AND BACK, HITCH, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player WITH BIG TOUCH SCREEN, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $27,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

