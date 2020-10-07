2012 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
+ taxes & licensing
Please make an appointment to view. 2012 Ford F250 Ext Cab 4x4 with 8 ft flat deck 6.2 v8 air tilt cruise pl pw pm new tires new safety just off lease runs well 162,000 km priced at $17900 plus taxes we offer bank financing and leasing. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca dp0789
