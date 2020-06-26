2012 Ford F-350

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F350 6.7 L diesel with aluminum service body and underhood Vmac compressor. XLT air tilt cruise pl pw pm new safety well maintained truck. 217,000 Ready to go to work $26900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
