Menu
Account
Sign In
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-350

2012 Ford F-350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-350

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

  1. 5266625
  2. 5266625
  3. 5266625
  4. 5266625
  5. 5266625
  6. 5266625
  7. 5266625
  8. 5266625
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5266625
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2012 Ford F350 6.7 L diesel with aluminum service body and underhood Vmac compressor. XLT air tilt cruise pl pw pm new safety well maintained truck. 217,000 Ready to go to work $26900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

2014 Ford E450
 140,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2014 RAM ProMaster
 94,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350
 75,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-1135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory