2012 Ford Focus

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** ONLY 37,000 KMS!! *** ULTRA LOW KM PRAIRIE TRADE! *** FULLY EQUIPPED SEL 2.0L SPORT HATCH!!! *** This Focus really shines in its Race Red Paint!! An almost brand new car for half the price! All the options and equipment you could want......Factory REMOTE START......Power SUNROOF......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......Black LEATHER Interior......Focus Sport GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Fuel Efficient and Zippy 2.0L Engine!......6 speed Automatic Transmission w/ Sport Mode & Manual Shift!.....HEATED MIRRORS w/ Integrated Turn Signals......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlights......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......SONY PREMIUM AUDIO w/ Subwoofer......Park Assist Sensors......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Dual Climate Control......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Split Folding Read Seats provide a ton of extra Storage!......FOG LIGHTS......and 17 Inch CHROME WHEELS!
Get a like NEW, fully loaded, and LOW KILOMETER Focus Hatch at a great price! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats! ONLY 37,000 KMS!!! Priced to sell at $12,975 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
