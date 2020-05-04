Menu
2012 Ford Focus

SEL - Htd Lthr, S.Roof, Sony Stereo, LOW K!!

2012 Ford Focus

SEL - Htd Lthr, S.Roof, Sony Stereo, LOW K!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4960275
  • Stock #: SCV4126
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M20CL192542
Exterior Colour
RACE RED
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** ONLY 37,000 KMS!! *** ULTRA LOW KM PRAIRIE TRADE! *** FULLY EQUIPPED SEL 2.0L SPORT HATCH!!! *** This Focus really shines in its Race Red Paint!! An almost brand new car for half the price! All the options and equipment you could want......Factory REMOTE START......Power SUNROOF......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......Black LEATHER Interior......Focus Sport GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Fuel Efficient and Zippy 2.0L Engine!......6 speed Automatic Transmission w/ Sport Mode & Manual Shift!.....HEATED MIRRORS w/ Integrated Turn Signals......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlights......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......SONY PREMIUM AUDIO w/ Subwoofer......Park Assist Sensors......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Dual Climate Control......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Split Folding Read Seats provide a ton of extra Storage!......FOG LIGHTS......and 17 Inch CHROME WHEELS!

Get a like NEW, fully loaded, and LOW KILOMETER Focus Hatch at a great price! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats! ONLY 37,000 KMS!!! Priced to sell at $12,975 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Grille color: black
  • Phone: hands free
  • Auxiliary audio input: memory card slot
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Real time traffic
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Taillights: rear center
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Rear seat folding
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Body side moldings: chrome
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front brake diameter: 10.9
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
  • Power outlet(s): front and rear
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Steering ratio: 14.7
  • Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.7
  • Axle ratio: 3.85
  • Video monitor size: 8 in.
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Side airbags: rear
  • Storage: rear seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

