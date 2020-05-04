2012 Ford Focus

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Wiper

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Rear door type: Liftgate

Video Monitor Location: Front

speed sensitive volume control

Radio: AM/FM

Front Brake Type: Disc

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Front headrests: 2

Grille color: black

Phone: hands free

Auxiliary audio input: memory card slot

Storage: front seatback

Driver seat manual adjustments: 4

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Real time traffic

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Rear spoiler: roofline

Total speakers: 6

Ambient lighting: color-adjustable

Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl

Taillights: rear center

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Rear seat folding

Storage: accessory hook

Reading lights: rear

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Capless fuel filler system

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Body side moldings: chrome

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Front brake diameter: 10.9

Phone: voice operated

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm

Power outlet(s): front and rear

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Headlights: auto on

Rocker panel color: black

Steering ratio: 14.7

Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm

Rear brake diameter: 10.7

Axle ratio: 3.85

Video monitor size: 8 in.

Floor mats: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Side airbags: rear

Storage: rear seatback

