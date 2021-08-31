2012 Ford Focus

Sale $7,992 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 3 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,395 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Independent McPherson strut front suspension 2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine Electronic pwr-assisted steering Independent control blade rear suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar Exterior Fog Lights Fog Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Black rocker mouldings P215/55R16 tires Steel mini spare Active grille shutters Black grille w/chrome trim Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp Body-colour folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter feature Fixed intermittent wipers Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Dual Stage Front Airbags Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Front/rear curtain airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC) Front/rear side impact airbags Passenger occupant detection system (PODS) Height adjustable seatbelts 3-point seatbelts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mast antenna Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear coat hooks Front air conditioning Driver foot rest (2) front cupholders Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Passenger seatback map pocket Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down Front door storage bins Full floor centre console w/storage Floor console armrest Warning buzzers Driver/front passenger belt minder Manual climate control w/air filtration system Driver/front passenger sun visors Front/rear dome lights Storage compartment dome light Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, compass, outside temp display, trip computer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes BeltMinder w/audio mute Audio Aux Input

