2012 Ford Focus

115,395 KM

Details Description Features

$7,992

+ tax & licensing
$7,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE Auto headlights, Aux input, Accident free

2012 Ford Focus

SE Auto headlights, Aux input, Accident free

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$7,992

+ taxes & licensing

115,395KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7973558
  Stock #: F4ATBU
  VIN: 1FAHP3F24CL305891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4ATBU
  • Mileage 115,395 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine
Electronic pwr-assisted steering
Independent control blade rear suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Black rocker mouldings
P215/55R16 tires
Steel mini spare
Active grille shutters
Black grille w/chrome trim
Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter feature
Fixed intermittent wipers
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Dual Stage Front Airbags
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear curtain airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front/rear side impact airbags
Passenger occupant detection system (PODS)
Height adjustable seatbelts
3-point seatbelts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mast antenna
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear coat hooks
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
(2) front cupholders
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Passenger seatback map pocket
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down
Front door storage bins
Full floor centre console w/storage
Floor console armrest
Warning buzzers
Driver/front passenger belt minder
Manual climate control w/air filtration system
Driver/front passenger sun visors
Front/rear dome lights
Storage compartment dome light
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, compass, outside temp display, trip computer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

