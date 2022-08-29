Menu
2012 Ford Focus

170,150 KM

Details Description Features

$7,680

+ tax & licensing
$7,680

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE | Keyless Entry |

2012 Ford Focus

SE | Keyless Entry |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$7,680

+ taxes & licensing

170,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9037699
  Stock #: P10473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,150 KM

Vehicle Description

* Power Door Mirrors * Power Windows * Remote Keyless Entry * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * And More! FWD 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

