2012 Ford Focus

67,095 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9147127
  • Stock #: 212543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 5dr HB Titanium, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 2.0L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
17" MACHINED & PAINTED ALLOY WHEELS
Bluetooth Connection
6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: SelectShift (STD)
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Requires Subscription
OXFORD WHITE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CHARCOAL BLACK SURROUND
PARKING TECHNOLOGY PKG -inc: front/rear active park assist rearview camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

