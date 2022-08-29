2012 Ford Focus

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9147127

9147127 Stock #: 212543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,095 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer remote start Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 17" MACHINED & PAINTED ALLOY WHEELS Bluetooth Connection 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: SelectShift (STD) INGOT SILVER METALLIC Requires Subscription OXFORD WHITE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CHARCOAL BLACK SURROUND PARKING TECHNOLOGY PKG -inc: front/rear active park assist rearview camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.