$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
20,566KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9231172
- Stock #: 1234
- VIN: 1fahp3f28cl170706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1234
- Mileage 20,566 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD FOCUS SE LIKE NEW WITH ONLY 20,000 KMS! 6SPD AUTOMATIC, VERY GOOD ON FUEL SO DON'T MISS THIS ONE!MCLEAN CARFAX NOT A REBUILD.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4