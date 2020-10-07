Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Fusion

147,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5934753
  • Stock #: 2189
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA5CR287092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,850 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
16" steel mini spare wheel & tire
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Auto on/off halogen headlamps
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Battery Saver
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Front seatback map pockets
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
SOS post-crash alert system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
Unique interior trim
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature, key fob operated global controls
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer, compass
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
2.5L 16-VALVE I4 DURATEC ENGINE
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1
 140,054 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Kia Sportage LX
 123,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac CTS Se...
 177,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory