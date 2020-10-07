Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

167,140 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SPORT

2012 Ford Fusion

SPORT

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6053877
  • Stock #: 8707
  • VIN: 3FAHP0DC9CR368707

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8707
  • Mileage 167,140 KM

2012 FORD FUSION SPORT: LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, AWD

BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, 5 PASSENGER BLUETOOTH YES, POWER WINDOWS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CD CHANGER, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, DUAL AIR BAGS, SPOILER, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, TELESCOPE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR YES, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

All Wheel Drive
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
16" steel mini spare wheel & tire
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Sport tuned suspension
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Auto on/off halogen headlamps
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Battery Saver
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Rear decklid spoiler
Front seatback map pockets
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
SOS post-crash alert system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Body styling kit w/side rocker mouldings
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature, key fob operated global controls
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer, compass
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor
Tri-bar dark chrome grille
18" luster nickel premium aluminum wheels
Chrome accented trim
P225/45VR18 all-season BSW tires
Unique front fascias
Unique centre stack applique

