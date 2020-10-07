2012 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Occupant classification system 16" steel mini spare wheel & tire AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Suspension Sport tuned suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Convenience Auto on/off halogen headlamps Seating Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders

Additional Features Battery Saver Dual chrome exhaust tips Rear decklid spoiler Front seatback map pockets Anti-theft perimeter alarm SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription SOS post-crash alert system Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Body styling kit w/side rocker mouldings Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH) Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature, key fob operated global controls Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer, compass Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute 3.5L 24-valve V6 engine Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor Tri-bar dark chrome grille 18" luster nickel premium aluminum wheels Chrome accented trim P225/45VR18 all-season BSW tires Unique front fascias Unique centre stack applique

