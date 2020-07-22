2012 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Rear Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Radio: AM/FM Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel: tilt Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Mirror color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system In-Dash CD: single disc Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Cupholders: covered Front headrests: 2 Front brake width: 1.4 Front air conditioning zones: single Storage: front seatback Rear headrests: 2 Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Wheels: painted aluminum Auxiliary audio input: jack Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Convertible roof: soft top Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy Power outlet(s): two 12V Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Multi-function remote: trunk release Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Axle ratio: 3.31 Front brake diameter: 13.2 Steering ratio: 15.8 Rear brake width: 0.75 Window defogger: rear Headlights: auto on Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm Side airbags: head protection chambers

