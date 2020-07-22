2012 Ford Mustang

*** LIMITED EDITION PRODUCTION RUN # 12......MUSTANG RS 3 FACTORY ROUSHcharger!!! *** 12,000 MILES!!!! ( NOTE: The chassis plaque indicates this is one of only 228 world wide stage 3 RS3 Roush editions produced in 2012, (only 2 in Canada ) and only one of 53 world wide stage 3 RS3 Roush convertibles ) .... apart from the factory Roush 540 hp, this Mustang has Roush upgrades including injectors and custom tuning to push out a whopping 700 engine hp.....and dyno runs at 565 horse power at the rear wheels!!! ........ at next to no miles, this car is virtually new and collector quality. Pristine condition, full limited edition badging and factory Roush graphics!! and a rocket on wheels!! Exterior finished in Tri-Coat Black Diamond with tri-coat of deep metalic green for the RS3 graphics. 3 M protected front hood, grill and bumper. SUPER SMOOTH SHIFTING 6 speed MT82 close ratio manual transmission.....keep reading below for the extensive option list!
ROUSHcharged Coyotee all aluminum TiVCT 5.0L Powertrain System: TVS 2.3L ROUSHcharger intake manifolds, intercooler & radiator, air induction and Roush calibrated ECM / larger injectors,78m pulley, Cold air/ Tuner
ROUSH Square Tip Performance Exhaust
ROUSH Front Fascia with Driving Lamps
ROUSH Front Fascia Blackout Graphics
ROUSH Front Chin Splitter
ROUSH Billet Upper Grille with R BadgeRemoves stock GT fog lamps
Square R Fender Badges
ROUSH Side Rocker Splitters
ROUSH Rear Valance
ROUSH Rear Decklid Spoiler
ROUSH Rear Blackout Panel complete signed by Jack Roush
ROUSH Stage 3 R Gas Cap Badge/ with hp rating
ROUSH Stage 3 Decklid Badge
ROUSH Stage 3 Graphics Package
ROUSH Front Windshield Banner
Performance Tuned Suspension System..... performance front struts, rear shocks, front and rear springs, front sway bar, and jounce bumpers
ROUSH 18-Inch 5 Spoke Chrome Wheels with Ultra High-Performance Cooper RS3 Tires
ROUSH Embroidered Floor Mats
ROUSH White Face Gauges
ROUSH Center Console Badge/Button
ROUSH Stage 3 Interior Medallion
ROUSH Stage 3 Serialized Engine Bay Plaque
ROUSH Engine Bay Plaque with Chassis Build
This 2012 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang RS 3 Edition is lighting quick even before the Roush performance upgrades. Right out of the crate it produced a third-place finish by Billy Johnson behind Nissan's GT-R and Porsche's Turbo S. This car is a legitimate contender with all the looks, sound and performance that a total enthusiast could ask for. Check out the picture portfolio for the rest of the story!!
Go to the link below to check on the production run and build of this unit. This unit would be the 'RS 3 stage 3 Roush convertible Premier edition' Very Factual read on the data for this Mustang.
Also interesting is the link below to the Barret Jackson auction in Scottsdale where a 2012 stag 3 Roush convertible was sold for over $89,000 US ( $120,000 Canadian ) https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Details/2012-ROUSH-MUSTANG-RS3-CONVERTIBLE-189933
