2012 Ford Mustang

12,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

700 hp RARE ROUSH RS 3 LIMITED RUN EDITION #12

2012 Ford Mustang

700 hp RARE ROUSH RS 3 LIMITED RUN EDITION #12

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5690901
  Stock #: SCV4633
  VIN: 1ZVBP8FF3C5235897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description


*** LIMITED EDITION PRODUCTION RUN # 12......MUSTANG RS 3 FACTORY ROUSHcharger!!! *** 12,000 MILES!!!! ( NOTE: The chassis plaque indicates this is one of only 228 world wide stage 3 RS3 Roush editions produced in 2012, (only 2 in Canada ) and only one of 53 world wide stage 3 RS3 Roush convertibles ) .... apart from the factory Roush 540 hp, this Mustang has Roush upgrades including injectors and custom tuning to push out a whopping 700 engine hp.....and dyno runs at 565 horse power at the rear wheels!!! ........ at next to no miles, this car is virtually new and collector quality. Pristine condition, full limited edition badging and factory Roush graphics!! and a rocket on wheels!! Exterior finished in Tri-Coat Black Diamond with tri-coat of deep metalic green for the RS3 graphics. 3 M protected front hood, grill and bumper. SUPER SMOOTH SHIFTING 6 speed MT82 close ratio manual transmission.....keep reading below for the extensive option list!

ROUSHcharged Coyotee all aluminum TiVCT 5.0L Powertrain System: TVS 2.3L ROUSHcharger intake manifolds, intercooler & radiator, air induction and Roush calibrated ECM / larger injectors,78m pulley, Cold air/ Tuner
  • ROUSH Square Tip Performance Exhaust
  • ROUSH Front Fascia with Driving Lamps
  • ROUSH Front Fascia Blackout Graphics
  • ROUSH Front Chin Splitter
  • ROUSH Billet Upper Grille with R BadgeRemoves stock GT fog lamps
  • Square R Fender Badges
  • ROUSH Side Rocker Splitters
  • ROUSH Rear Valance
  • ROUSH Rear Decklid Spoiler
  • ROUSH Rear Blackout Panel complete signed by Jack Roush
  • ROUSH Stage 3 R Gas Cap Badge/ with hp rating
  • ROUSH Stage 3 Decklid Badge
  • ROUSH Stage 3 Graphics Package
  • ROUSH Front Windshield Banner
  • Performance Tuned Suspension System..... performance front struts, rear shocks, front and rear springs, front sway bar, and jounce bumpers
  • ROUSH 18-Inch 5 Spoke Chrome Wheels with Ultra High-Performance Cooper RS3 Tires
  • ROUSH Embroidered Floor Mats
  • ROUSH White Face Gauges
  • ROUSH Center Console Badge/Button
  • ROUSH Stage 3 Interior Medallion
  • ROUSH Stage 3 Serialized Engine Bay Plaque
  • ROUSH Engine Bay Plaque with Chassis Build
  • This 2012 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang RS 3 Edition is lighting quick even before the Roush performance upgrades. Right out of the crate it produced a third-place finish by Billy Johnson behind Nissan's GT-R and Porsche's Turbo S. This car is a legitimate contender with all the looks, sound and performance that a total enthusiast could ask for. Check out the picture portfolio for the rest of the story!!
  • Go to the link below to check on the production run and build of this unit. This unit would be the 'RS 3 stage 3 Roush convertible Premier edition' Very Factual read on the data for this Mustang.
https://www.mustangmania.it/en/roush-the-2012-production-2/

Also interesting is the link below to the Barret Jackson auction in Scottsdale where a 2012 stag 3 Roush convertible was sold for over $89,000 US ( $120,000 Canadian )
https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Details/2012-ROUSH-MUSTANG-RS3-CONVERTIBLE-189933


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Power Door Locks
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Front air conditioning
Radio: AM/FM
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Mirror color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
In-Dash CD: single disc
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Cupholders: covered
Front headrests: 2
Front brake width: 1.4
Front air conditioning zones: single
Storage: front seatback
Rear headrests: 2
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Wheels: painted aluminum
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Convertible roof: soft top
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Axle ratio: 3.31
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Steering ratio: 15.8
Rear brake width: 0.75
Window defogger: rear
Headlights: auto on
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm
Side airbags: head protection chambers

