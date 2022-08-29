Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

74,818 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

GT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9081640
  • Stock #: P4372A1

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 74,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2012 Ford Mustang GT **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas V8 5.0L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang features the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers (2011), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel w/speed controls, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: multi-purpose storage system, SOS post crash alert system, SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month prepaid subscription, Shaker 500 audio system -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD player, MP3 playback, (8) speakers , aux input jack, Sequential LED tail lamps, and SecuriLock passive anti-theft system. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

