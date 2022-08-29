$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2012 Ford Mustang
GT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9081640
- Stock #: P4372A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 74,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2012 Ford Mustang GT **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas V8 5.0L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang features the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers (2011), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel w/speed controls, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: multi-purpose storage system, SOS post crash alert system, SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month prepaid subscription, Shaker 500 audio system -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD player, MP3 playback, (8) speakers , aux input jack, Sequential LED tail lamps, and SecuriLock passive anti-theft system. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.