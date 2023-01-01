$12,398+ tax & licensing
$12,398
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
Wagon XLT
Location
$12,398
+ taxes & licensing
169,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10621491
- Stock #: F5B2UF
- VIN: NM0KS9BN4CT101333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
150-amp alternator
2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE
114.6" wheelbase
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
3.96 final drive ratio
500 CCA battery
Rear multi-leaf beam axle suspension
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver & front passenger grab handles
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Interior dome light
Front full width overhead storage shelf w/net
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/cruise control
Pwr windows w/solar tint
Dual front sunvisors w/passenger-side mirror
1st & 2nd row carpeted floor covering
Cargo area vinyl floor covering
Door trim panels -inc: moulded in-door bottle holder & map pocket
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, temp
Rear 60/40 split-folding (3) passenger bench seat
Rear cargo door storage
Exterior
Full-Size Spare Tire
Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlamps
P205/65R15 all-season tires
Dual sliding side doors
Front fog lamps
Front variable intermittent wipers
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Body color door handles
Body-colour painted bumpers
Black bodyside & wheel lip mouldings
180 degree swing open rear cargo doors
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors -inc: dual spotter mirrors
Grille w/chrome "bar style" insert
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible steering column
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Driver/front passenger seat mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Safety belts w/pretensioners and energy management retractors
Media / Nav / Comm
(4) speakers
Additional Features
4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) brakes
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8