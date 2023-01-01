Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,398

+ tax & licensing
$12,398

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT

2012 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$12,398

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10621491
  • Stock #: F5B2UF
  • VIN: NM0KS9BN4CT101333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
150-amp alternator
2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE
114.6" wheelbase
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
3.96 final drive ratio
500 CCA battery
Rear multi-leaf beam axle suspension

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver & front passenger grab handles
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Interior dome light
Front full width overhead storage shelf w/net
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/cruise control
Pwr windows w/solar tint
Dual front sunvisors w/passenger-side mirror
1st & 2nd row carpeted floor covering
Cargo area vinyl floor covering
Door trim panels -inc: moulded in-door bottle holder & map pocket
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, temp
Rear 60/40 split-folding (3) passenger bench seat
Rear cargo door storage

Exterior

Full-Size Spare Tire
Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlamps
P205/65R15 all-season tires
Dual sliding side doors
Front fog lamps
Front variable intermittent wipers
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Body color door handles
Body-colour painted bumpers
Black bodyside & wheel lip mouldings
180 degree swing open rear cargo doors
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors -inc: dual spotter mirrors
Grille w/chrome "bar style" insert

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible steering column
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Driver/front passenger seat mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Safety belts w/pretensioners and energy management retractors

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Additional Features

4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) brakes

