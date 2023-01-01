2012 Ford Transit Connect

$12,398 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10621491

10621491 Stock #: F5B2UF

F5B2UF VIN: NM0KS9BN4CT101333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Frozen White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Front/rear stabilizer bars Pwr steering 150-amp alternator 2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE 114.6" wheelbase Front independent MacPherson strut suspension 3.96 final drive ratio 500 CCA battery Rear multi-leaf beam axle suspension Interior Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Map Lights Day/night rearview mirror Driver & front passenger grab handles SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Interior dome light Front full width overhead storage shelf w/net Tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/cruise control Pwr windows w/solar tint Dual front sunvisors w/passenger-side mirror 1st & 2nd row carpeted floor covering Cargo area vinyl floor covering Door trim panels -inc: moulded in-door bottle holder & map pocket Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, temp Rear 60/40 split-folding (3) passenger bench seat Rear cargo door storage Exterior Full-Size Spare Tire Privacy Glass Halogen Headlamps P205/65R15 all-season tires Dual sliding side doors Front fog lamps Front variable intermittent wipers 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Body color door handles Body-colour painted bumpers Black bodyside & wheel lip mouldings 180 degree swing open rear cargo doors Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors -inc: dual spotter mirrors Grille w/chrome "bar style" insert Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks Collapsible steering column AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Driver/front passenger seat mounted side airbags Driver/front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor Safety belts w/pretensioners and energy management retractors Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Additional Features 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.