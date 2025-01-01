Menu
Check out this 2012 Ford Transit Connect with 162,000 km—clean, reliable, and ready to work. Fuel-efficient, easy to drive, and loaded with built-in shelving for tools or gear. Perfect for contractors, couriers, or any small business. Cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, heat and AC, vinyl flooring throughout, fully equipped with rear shelving.

Dont miss out on this fantastic condition work van! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $13,900 plus taxes.  

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.  

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.  

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!  

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca  

Apply for financing on our website.  

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale

2012 Ford Transit Connect

162,363 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect

12441562

2012 Ford Transit Connect

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,363KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7BN8CT107435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11057.0
  • Mileage 162,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2012 Ford Transit Connect with 162,000 km—clean, reliable, and ready to work. Fuel-efficient, easy to drive, and loaded with built-in shelving for tools or gear. Perfect for contractors, couriers, or any small business. Cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, heat and AC, vinyl flooring throughout, fully equipped with rear shelving.

Don't miss out on this fantastic condition work van! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $13,900 plus taxes.  

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.  

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.  

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!  

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca  

Apply for financing on our website.  

 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale  

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Ford Transit Connect