2012 Ford Transit Connect
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11057.0
- Mileage 162,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2012 Ford Transit Connect with 162,000 km—clean, reliable, and ready to work. Fuel-efficient, easy to drive, and loaded with built-in shelving for tools or gear. Perfect for contractors, couriers, or any small business. Cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, heat and AC, vinyl flooring throughout, fully equipped with rear shelving.
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition work van! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $13,900 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
