2012 Ford Transit Connect

CARGO VAN XLT

2012 Ford Transit Connect

CARGO VAN XLT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,554KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501011
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN4CT102259
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GREAT FUEL EFFICIENT CARGO VAN AVAILABLE NOW! 2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT! 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, ABS, CRUISE, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, RIBBED FLOOR FOR EASE TO LOADING AND UNLOADING, RUBBER FLOORING FOR EASE OF CLEANING, DUAL REAR SWING DOORS, ALL BRAND NEW TIRES, ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES, ACCDIENT FREE AS PER CARFAX, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY AND 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!



****VALUE PRICED AT $9,991 + TAX, INCLUDES WARRANTY****

****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****

****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: passenger, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.96, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Battery: maintenance-free, Body side moldings: accent, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Rolling code security: key, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid axle, pre-wired for phone, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: dual speed, Window defogger: rear
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • pre-wired for phone
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Spare tire size: full-size matching
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Rear door type: barn
  • Vanity mirrors: passenger
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Alternator: 150 amps
  • Front brake diameter: 11.0
  • Battery rating: 500 CCA
  • Mirror color: black
  • Door handle color: black
  • Wheels: steel
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Body side moldings: accent
  • Wheel covers: full
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.0
  • Rear wiper: dual speed
  • Side door type: dual manual sliding
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl
  • Rear suspension classification: solid axle
  • Total speakers: 2
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Axle ratio: 3.96

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

