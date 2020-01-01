1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
+ taxes & licensing
GREAT FUEL EFFICIENT CARGO VAN AVAILABLE NOW! 2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT! 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, ABS, CRUISE, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, RIBBED FLOOR FOR EASE TO LOADING AND UNLOADING, RUBBER FLOORING FOR EASE OF CLEANING, DUAL REAR SWING DOORS, ALL BRAND NEW TIRES, ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES, ACCDIENT FREE AS PER CARFAX, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY AND 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!
****VALUE PRICED AT $9,991 + TAX, INCLUDES WARRANTY****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: passenger, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.96, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Battery: maintenance-free, Body side moldings: accent, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Rolling code security: key, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid axle, pre-wired for phone, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: dual speed, Window defogger: rear
