2012 GMC Acadia

Convenience Cruise Control

Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire)

Front round halogen fog lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Child security rear door locks

Additional Features Battery rundown protection

Front row side impact airbags

6-Speaker Audio System

Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions

GM oil life monitor

JACK ASSEMBLY

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Steering, power

Door handles, chrome

ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass

Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield

Liftgate, rear door, manual

Lights, automatic on-off

Lights, dual halogen projector lamp

Mirrors, black, power OSRV

Mirrors, manual fold

Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps

Tires, P255/65R18 all season, blackwall

Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers

Cargo storage, under rear floor

Defogger, rear window electric

Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

Mirror, rearview with OnStar controls

Power windows, express down driver with rear disable

Seating, 2-way manual seat adjuster, front passenger side

Seating, 4-way manual adjuster, front driver side, manual 2-way lumbar

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable

Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic

Steering wheel, vinyl

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors

Alternator, 170 amp

Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio

Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing

Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips

Suspension system, 4 wheel independent

Antenna, hex fixed

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags

Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Mouldings, body coloured, body side

Spare tire, compact

Spoiler, body coloured

Analogue instrumentation -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer

Console, front centre

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist

Airbags, frontal driver and passenger airbags, dual-stage

Wheels, 18" x 7.5" painted aluminum

