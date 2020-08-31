2012 GMC Acadia

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire)
Front round halogen fog lights
All Wheel Drive
Child security rear door locks
Battery rundown protection
Front row side impact airbags
Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
Outside temperature indicator and compass
Integral blind spot mirror
Ultrasonic rear park assist -inc: audible warning
Rear vision camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions