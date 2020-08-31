Menu
2012 GMC Acadia

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

SLT1

2012 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5737749
  Stock #: 1758
  VIN: 1GKKVRED9CJ272172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire)
Front round halogen fog lights
All Wheel Drive
Child security rear door locks
Battery rundown protection
Front row side impact airbags
Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
Outside temperature indicator and compass
Integral blind spot mirror
Ultrasonic rear park assist -inc: audible warning
Rear vision camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions
GM oil life monitor
Steering wheel audio & phone controls
JACK ASSEMBLY
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Door handles, chrome
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Liftgate, rear door, manual
Lights, automatic on-off
Lights, dual halogen projector lamp
Mirrors, manual fold
Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps
Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
Cargo storage, under rear floor
Defogger, rear window electric
Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Power windows, express down driver with rear disable
Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic
Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
Alternator, 170 amp
Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio
Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
Suspension system, 4 wheel independent
Antenna, hex fixed
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Universal home remote, programmable
Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
Mouldings, body coloured, body side
Mirror, rearview, auto-dimming with OnStar controls
Seating, 2-way power adjuster front passenger side, manual lumbar
Seating, 6-way power adjuster, front driver side, manual 2-way lumbar
Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Steering, power with variable assist
Spare tire, compact
Spoiler, body coloured
Analogue instrumentation -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer
Climate control, tri-zone automatic -inc: second/third row controls
Console, front centre
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp, compass, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist
Audio controls, rear seat with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), controls for volume, station selection and media
Airbags, frontal driver and passenger airbags, dual-stage
Tires, P255/60R19 all season, blackwall
Seating, heated driver and passenger
Wheels, 19" x 7.5" machined aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

