2012 GMC Acadia

Battery rundown protection

Front row side impact airbags

Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system

Outside temperature indicator and compass

Integral blind spot mirror

Ultrasonic rear park assist -inc: audible warning

Rear vision camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions

GM oil life monitor

Steering wheel audio & phone controls

JACK ASSEMBLY

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Steering wheel, leather wrapped

Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Door handles, chrome

ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass

Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield

Liftgate, rear door, manual

Lights, automatic on-off

Lights, dual halogen projector lamp

Mirrors, manual fold

Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps

Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers

Cargo storage, under rear floor

Defogger, rear window electric

Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

Power windows, express down driver with rear disable

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable

Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors

Alternator, 170 amp

Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio

Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing

Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips

Suspension system, 4 wheel independent

Antenna, hex fixed

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags

Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Universal home remote, programmable

Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal

Mouldings, body coloured, body side

Mirror, rearview, auto-dimming with OnStar controls

Seating, 2-way power adjuster front passenger side, manual lumbar

Seating, 6-way power adjuster, front driver side, manual 2-way lumbar

Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition

SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Mouldings, chrome beltline

Steering, power with variable assist

Spare tire, compact

Spoiler, body coloured

Analogue instrumentation -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer

Climate control, tri-zone automatic -inc: second/third row controls

Console, front centre

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp, compass, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist

Audio controls, rear seat with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), controls for volume, station selection and media

Airbags, frontal driver and passenger airbags, dual-stage

Tires, P255/60R19 all season, blackwall

Seating, heated driver and passenger