2012 GMC Acadia
Denali
161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9284755
- Stock #: 231671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Denali, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.6L/217
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
BOSE PREMIUM 10-SPEAKER 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM
SEATING SEVEN PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION -inc: front bucket seats 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs w/SmartSlide 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat (STD)
SIRIUSXM NAVTRAFFIC
TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM REAR DVD AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH USB PORT (FOR IPOD/MP3) DVD-BASED NAVIGATION CD/DVD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: aux audio input jack seek & scan digital clock auto tone control radio data system (RDS) speed com...
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9