2012 GMC Sierra 1500

113,601 KM

Details Description Features

SL Nevada Edition **New Arrival**

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition **New Arrival**

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

113,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10546005
  • Stock #: P4864A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode, Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter, Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD)
Requires Subscription

