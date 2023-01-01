$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL Nevada Edition **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 113,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode, Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter, Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
