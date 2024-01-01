Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Lifted</p><p>- Heated Leather Seats</p><p>- Sunroof</p><p>- A/M Wheels</p><p>- Fender Flares</p><p>- Tonneau Cover</p><p>- 5.3L Gas Engine</p><p>- 291,803 KMs</p><p>- Rear-view Camera</p><p>- Navigation</p><p>- Fully Loaded; SLT Z71 Package</p><p>- Command Start</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

291,803 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Z71 PKG.

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Z71 PKG.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

291,803KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTP2WE73CG241603

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 291,803 KM

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- Lifted

- Heated Leather Seats

- Sunroof

- A/M Wheels

- Fender Flares

- Tonneau Cover

- 5.3L Gas Engine

- 291,803 KMs

- Rear-view Camera

- Navigation

- Fully Loaded; SLT Z71 Package

- Command Start

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2012 GMC Sierra 1500