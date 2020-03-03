Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Z85 - Htd & AC Lthr, Nav, GORGEOUS!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$22,875

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4761501
  • Stock #: GT3855
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE75CG295081
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** FULL LOAD SIERRA SLT Z85 H.D. TOW! *** GRAPHICS PACKAGE!! *** FIBERGLASS TONNEAU!!! *** Exceptionally gorgeous Sierra 1500. Trucks like this don't come around every day. Optioned to the 'nines' with big dollar upgrades. Full 3M Durashield protected from new, and it shows!......6-Inch Chrome Running Boards......ARE Color Matched Fiberglass Locking TONNEAU COVER......Chrome Package (Mirrors, Handles, Grille)......Undercarriage Skid Plate Protection......Z85 H.D. Tow Package including Heavy-Duty Cooling......Luxurious features like HEATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......A/C Ventilated Seats......Black LEATHER Interior......Trail Boss Graphics Package......NAVIGATION Package......Z71 Vinyl Hood Wrap Protection......BOSE Premium Audio System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Voice Command......Dual Climate Control......Power Folding Mirrors......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Auto Locking Rear Differential......Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD......Power Adjustable Pedals......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Crew Cab Seating......Fog Lights......MAX TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin & 4-pin Wiring......Factory Installed TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......and 20-Inch Chrome Rims!!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Factory Original Build Sheet & Invoice, and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. New MSRP was $56,000 plus all the accessories. This is not your average truck, must see to appreciate. Sacrifice at $22,875 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Cupholders: Front
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Trailer hitch: ready
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Front struts
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Oil monitor
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Front brake diameter: 13.0
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Assist handle: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake width: 1.18
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Body side moldings: body-color
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
  • Rear seat folding
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Pickup bed light
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Axle ratio: 3.08
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
  • Wheels: chrome aluminum
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Bumper detail: rear step
  • Tailgate protection cap
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.6
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Pickup bed type: wideside
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

