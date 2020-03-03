2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Convenience Remote Engine Start

Cupholders: Front

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

Radio: AM/FM

Front Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Steering wheel: tilt

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Trailer hitch: ready

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Door handle color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Side mirrors: heated

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Spare wheel type: steel

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Front struts

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar

Subwoofer: 1

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Premium brand: Bose

Cruise control: adaptive

Memorized settings: driver seat

Floor material: carpet

Oil monitor

Rear spring type: leaf

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front headrests: 2

Power outlet(s): 12V

Side mirror adjustments: power folding

Front brake diameter: 13.0

Storage: front seatback

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Rear headrests: 2

Assist handle: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake width: 1.18

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Body side moldings: body-color

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Locking differential: rear

Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl

Spare tire size: full-size non-matching

Rear seat folding

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Grille color: chrome surround

Pickup bed light

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Axle ratio: 3.08

Front bumper color: chrome

Rear bumper color: chrome

4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting

Rear brake type: drum

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm

Wheels: chrome aluminum

Trailer wiring: 7-pin

Bumper detail: rear step

Tailgate protection cap

Rear brake diameter: 11.6

Assist handle: rear

Pickup bed type: wideside

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Driver seat power adjustments: 10

Passenger seat power adjustments: 10

Side curtain airbags: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

