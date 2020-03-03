2012 GMC Sierra 1500

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** FULL LOAD SIERRA SLT Z85 H.D. TOW! *** GRAPHICS PACKAGE!! *** FIBERGLASS TONNEAU!!! *** Exceptionally gorgeous Sierra 1500. Trucks like this don't come around every day. Optioned to the 'nines' with big dollar upgrades. Full 3M Durashield protected from new, and it shows!......6-Inch Chrome Running Boards......ARE Color Matched Fiberglass Locking TONNEAU COVER......Chrome Package (Mirrors, Handles, Grille)......Undercarriage Skid Plate Protection......Z85 H.D. Tow Package including Heavy-Duty Cooling......Luxurious features like HEATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......A/C Ventilated Seats......Black LEATHER Interior......Trail Boss Graphics Package......NAVIGATION Package......Z71 Vinyl Hood Wrap Protection......BOSE Premium Audio System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Voice Command......Dual Climate Control......Power Folding Mirrors......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Auto Locking Rear Differential......Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD......Power Adjustable Pedals......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Crew Cab Seating......Fog Lights......MAX TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin & 4-pin Wiring......Factory Installed TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......and 20-Inch Chrome Rims!!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Factory Original Build Sheet & Invoice, and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. New MSRP was $56,000 plus all the accessories. This is not your average truck, must see to appreciate. Sacrifice at $22,875 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
