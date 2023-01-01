Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

204,268 KM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE

Location

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

204,268KM
Used
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE7XCZ334301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2594
  • Mileage 204,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Well optioned SLE 4x4 Extended cab, Local MB truck. Clean rockers with some surface rust starting over rear wheel arches and tailgate bottom. Well maintained and runs and drives strong. No major accidents. Nice affordable safetied truck


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

