$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
204,268KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9598111
- Stock #: 2594
- VIN: 1GTR2VE7XCZ334301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 2594
- Mileage 204,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Well optioned SLE 4x4 Extended cab, Local MB truck. Clean rockers with some surface rust starting over rear wheel arches and tailgate bottom. Well maintained and runs and drives strong. No major accidents. Nice affordable safetied truck
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9