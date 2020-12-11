Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

218,172 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 2500

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Duramax 4x4 Extended Cab | Pioneer Head Unit

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Duramax 4x4 Extended Cab | Pioneer Head Unit

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

218,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6356507
  • Stock #: 210891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM's for the year w/218,172, One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle. 6.6L Turbocharged Duramax Diesel V8 Engine, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Remote Start,Remote Keyless Entry,Bluetooth Phone Connectivity,Seating for 6,Fog Lamps,18" Polished Aluminum Wheels,Quicksilver Metallic Exterior Paint,Ebony Cloth Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Pioneer Touchscreen Head Unit w/Navigation,Brush Bar,Paint to Match Bed Cap,Side Assist Steps,Window Deflectors,Hood Deflector,Gatorback Mud Flaps,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 264,945 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 86,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano P...
 81,291 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory