2012 GMC Sierra 2500

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Low KM's for the year w/218,172, One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle. 6.6L Turbocharged Duramax Diesel V8 Engine, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Remote Start,Remote Keyless Entry,Bluetooth Phone Connectivity,Seating for 6,Fog Lamps,18" Polished Aluminum Wheels,Quicksilver Metallic Exterior Paint,Ebony Cloth Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Pioneer Touchscreen Head Unit w/Navigation,Brush Bar,Paint to Match Bed Cap,Side Assist Steps,Window Deflectors,Hood Deflector,Gatorback Mud Flaps,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
