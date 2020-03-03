Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 4794036
  2. 4794036
  3. 4794036
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,976KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4794036
  • Stock #: 1873
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK6C6142995
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

COMING SOON!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • 3.23 axle ratio
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Outside temperature in radio display
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Tires, P235/60R-17 all season blackwall
  • Fascia, body colour
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
  • Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
  • Wheels, 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
  • Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
  • Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2011 GMC Acadia SLT2
 174,400 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2006 Kia Rio Rio5 EX
 201,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 154,349 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Send A Message