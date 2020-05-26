Menu
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2012 GMC Yukon

2012 GMC Yukon

SLE

2012 GMC Yukon

SLE

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

  180,993KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5027517
  Stock #: 72892
  VIN: 1GKS2AE05CR189704
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
9

4WD 4dr SLE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI E85 flexfuel capable (STD)
  Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

