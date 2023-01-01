Menu
2012 Honda Civic

242,300 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Cpe EX-L

2012 Honda Civic

Cpe EX-L

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10054296
  VIN: 2HGFG3B97CH002350

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 242,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Civic EX-L comes loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/NAVIGATION/BLUETOOTH/SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $132.97 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

