Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>High-Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>Bluetooth</li><li>Clean Title</li><li>Low Mileage</li></ul><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)</strong></p><p><strong>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.</strong></p><p><strong>Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca</strong></p><p></p><p><strong>Dealer permit: 4858</strong></p><p><strong>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</strong></p>

2012 Honda Civic

135,787 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 10713131
  2. 10713131
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,787KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F48CH101895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 301895
  • Mileage 135,787 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Bluetooth
  • Clean Title
  • Low Mileage

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Altitude for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 144,673 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi SQ5 Quattro 4dr Progressiv for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Audi SQ5 Quattro 4dr Progressiv 93,926 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic SEDAN Si for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Honda Civic SEDAN Si 146,226 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic