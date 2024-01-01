2012 Honda Civic

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5M3FG
  • Mileage 62,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
ECO Assist System
Aluminum-alloy engine block
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Side-impact door beams
Child-proof rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Remote trunk release w/lock
Driver footrest
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Passenger-side seatback pocket
Headlights-on reminder
Front & rear door pocket storage bins
Trunk lining
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
16" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt moonroof w/1-touch feature
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Honda Civic