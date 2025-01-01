$12,950+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
EX
2012 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic EX, Sunroof, Bluetooth and lots more, Charcoal Gray Metallic with a soft grey interior, features a Powerful yet Very Economical 1.8 Litre engine paired with an Automatic Transmission, Alloy wheels with nice Kumho Solus tires, Cruise control, Power windows, locks and mirrors. Clean title with a Good service history , Currently serviced with New safety, A well cared for car. 2 sets of keys. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Westside Sales
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
204-488-3793