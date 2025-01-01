Menu
<p>Clean low milage Honda Civic Sedan, only 113424 KMs Local Winnipeg vehicle with full service history, Not a write off with only a minor damage claim in 2013. Fresh safety, ice cold air conditioning, and comes with a set of winter tires on rims. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable Honda Civic!</p><br><p>Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!</p>

2012 Honda Civic

113,419 KM

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX Sedan Automatic

12767270

2012 Honda Civic

LX Sedan Automatic

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,419KM
VIN 2HGFB2F40CH117251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2707
  • Mileage 113,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean low milage Honda Civic Sedan, only 113424 KMs Local Winnipeg vehicle with full service history, Not a write off with only a minor damage claim in 2013. Fresh safety, ice cold air conditioning, and comes with a set of winter tires on rims. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable Honda Civic!"


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

