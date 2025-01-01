$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX Sedan Automatic
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2707
- Mileage 113,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean low milage Honda Civic Sedan, only 113424 KMs Local Winnipeg vehicle with full service history, Not a write off with only a minor damage claim in 2013. Fresh safety, ice cold air conditioning, and comes with a set of winter tires on rims. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable Honda Civic!"
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335