Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5162384
Contact Seller

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,844KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162384
  • Stock #: F36HPP
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44CH121304
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local Trade
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 41,196 KM
$40,975 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 90,853 KM
$31,799 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 42,915 KM
$41,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory