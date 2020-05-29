2012 Honda Civic

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Emergency Trunk Release

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Cloth Interior

Deluxe Wheel Covers

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.