2012 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 16" aluminum wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.