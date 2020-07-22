Menu
2012 Honda Civic

87,507 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

EX

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

87,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542239
  • Stock #: F3AA22
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F52CH024482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3AA22
  • Mileage 87,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
16" aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

