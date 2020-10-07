Menu
2012 Honda Civic

107,138 KM

Details Description Features

$5,898

+ tax & licensing
$5,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$5,898

+ taxes & licensing

107,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049557
  • Stock #: F3NR7C
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48CH045702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebuilt Status, as is
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!





At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

